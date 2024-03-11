Modern Ghana logo
11.03.2024 Press Release

NDC Canada Chapter Congratulates Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on Running Mate to H.E. John Dramani Mahama

11.03.2024 LISTEN

The NDC Canada Chapter extends its warmest congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her selection as the running mate to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate for the National.

Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana. In a message sent today, the NDC Canada Chapter expressed its full support for the decision made by President Mahama and firmly stands by it. The chapter believes that Professor Opoku Agyemang's selection as the running mate couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

The chapter is convinced that the pairing of H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is precisely what Ghana needs right now. There is a divine understanding that the universe operates in harmony when we do not disrupt the balance, a fundamental principle echoed in all major religions of the world.

The NDC Canada Chapter believes that Professor Opoku Agyemang possesses all the qualities necessary to breathe life into the party's agenda as it approaches the 2024 general elections. Her leadership and track record and dedication to public service speak volumes about her capabilities to be instrumental in the implementation of critical policies such as the 24-hour economy initiative, as we collectively work towards building the Ghana we want together.

Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved nomination as the running mate. The NDC Canada Chapter stands ready to support you and H.E. John Dramani Mahama in your quest to lead Ghana towards a brighter future. The chapter pledges its untiring support to Mahama and Professor Opoku Agyemang ticket and looks forward to witnessing their transformative leadership for the betterment of Ghana.

Gameli Atakuma (Chairman)
Dr. Eric Asempah (Secretary)
NDC Canada Chapter
[email protected]

