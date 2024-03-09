Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

John Mahama meets delegation from German SPD Party

Headlines John Mahama meets delegation from German SPD Party
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has held a meeting with a delegation from Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD).

39202443605-1j041q5ccw-39202441232-4311070049590292755788057519106406381936723n

The meeting focused on discussions about shared values between the two countries and the significance of international cooperation in tackling global issues.

39202443605-n6iul8w331-39202441232-4314471769590291855788146489974806414391524n

In a Facebook post on Saturday, March 9, Mr. Mahama expressed optimism about future collaborations between the SPD and the NDC, as well as between Ghana and Germany.

39202443606-ptkwn0y442-39202441232-4311076899590290955788234471025208575106480n

“It was a pleasure meeting with Lars Klingbeil and the delegation from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). We had fruitful discussions about our shared values and the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.”

39202443606-l5gsj7u3i1-39202441232-4312338319590290989121563460648756099535114n

“I look forward to further collaboration between our parties and countries. Thank you for the productive meeting!,” Mr Mahama stated.

39202443606-8dt2wkivvq-39202441232-4311588439590290922454907457538959226114483n

39202443607-1i830o4bbv-39202441232-4310696779590291755788151712776659901913867n

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: You have the resources to fight it yet you chose to let Ghanaians down —Atik Mohammed jabs Akufo-Addo Galamsey fight: You have the resources to fight it yet you chose to let Ghanaian...

2 hours ago

Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda Akufo-Addo, Finance Minister behind legal action against Anti-LGBTQ bill -— Ahme...

2 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. John Kumah' death: What sort of ‘foolish’ thing is this; submit evidence to poli...

4 hours ago

Central Region: Food vendors using galamsey-polluted water to cook – GWL Central Region: Food vendors using galamsey-polluted water to cook – GWL

4 hours ago

13th African Games: This is our time to make a source of pride for generations - Akufo-Addo urges 13th African Games: “This is our time to make a source of pride for generations”...

4 hours ago

Edem Agbana Anti-gay bill: Conversation about financial implications embarrassing, undermine...

4 hours ago

Bawumias loud silence on anti-gay bill worrying – Edem Agbana Bawumia’s loud silence on anti-gay bill worrying – Edem Agbana

4 hours ago

African Games: I'm satisfied with my teams performance – Black Satellites Coach African Games: I'm satisfied with my team’s performance – Black Satellites Coach...

4 hours ago

Bawumia signs book of condolences in honour of late John Kumah Bawumia signs book of condolences in honour of late John Kumah

4 hours ago

We will not be in a hurry to start new projects – Mahama We will not be in a hurry to start new projects – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line