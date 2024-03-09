John Mahama meets delegation from German SPD Party

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has held a meeting with a delegation from Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The meeting focused on discussions about shared values between the two countries and the significance of international cooperation in tackling global issues.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, March 9, Mr. Mahama expressed optimism about future collaborations between the SPD and the NDC, as well as between Ghana and Germany.

“It was a pleasure meeting with Lars Klingbeil and the delegation from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). We had fruitful discussions about our shared values and the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.”

“I look forward to further collaboration between our parties and countries. Thank you for the productive meeting!,” Mr Mahama stated.