Election 2024: Your reportage can make or unmake the country — CISA Ghana tells journalists

Ghanaian journalists have been urged to embrace professionalism and avoid sensationalism in their reportage during the country's 2024 general elections to help maintain peace.

At a sensitization seminar organized by the Center for Intelligence and Security Analysis (CISA) Ghana in Accra on Friday, April 26, former Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Ambassador Rasheed Inusah told journalists that "positive and professional reportage can project the country positively in the eyes of the international community.”

Addressing scores of media practitioners drawn from both private and state-owned media houses, Amb. Inusah, who is the CEO of CISA Ghana noted that the media plays a critical role in national security management by informing and educating citizens.

However, he said "irresponsible reportage by exaggerating security threats, crises, or incidents can incite panic, disrupt public order, and undermine trust in government institutions."

Amb. Inusah therefore tasked journalists to balance reportage, ensure clarity and accuracy of information as well as avoid sensationalism.

“It is important that investigative journalists work within the limits of professional and ethical codes so they don’t monetise and commercialise 'the truth'," he said.

The former NIB boss observed that the media in Ghana have become a national security threat due to poor remuneration that makes them vulnerable to being used by powerful figures in the country.

He therefore urged owners of media houses to make it a must to pay their staff well to avoid such unfortunate occurrences.

Amb. Inusah stressed that professionalism on the part of journalists would help maintain Ghana's atmosphere of peace and stability before, during and after the 2024 general elections.