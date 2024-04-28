ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Your reportage can make or unmake the country — CISA Ghana tells journalists

Headlines Ambassador Rasheed Inusah speaking to the journalists at the event
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ambassador Rasheed Inusah speaking to the journalists at the event

Ghanaian journalists have been urged to embrace professionalism and avoid sensationalism in their reportage during the country's 2024 general elections to help maintain peace.

At a sensitization seminar organized by the Center for Intelligence and Security Analysis (CISA) Ghana in Accra on Friday, April 26, former Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Ambassador Rasheed Inusah told journalists that "positive and professional reportage can project the country positively in the eyes of the international community.”

Addressing scores of media practitioners drawn from both private and state-owned media houses, Amb. Inusah, who is the CEO of CISA Ghana noted that the media plays a critical role in national security management by informing and educating citizens.

However, he said "irresponsible reportage by exaggerating security threats, crises, or incidents can incite panic, disrupt public order, and undermine trust in government institutions."

Amb. Inusah therefore tasked journalists to balance reportage, ensure clarity and accuracy of information as well as avoid sensationalism.

“It is important that investigative journalists work within the limits of professional and ethical codes so they don’t monetise and commercialise 'the truth'," he said.

The former NIB boss observed that the media in Ghana have become a national security threat due to poor remuneration that makes them vulnerable to being used by powerful figures in the country.

He therefore urged owners of media houses to make it a must to pay their staff well to avoid such unfortunate occurrences.

Amb. Inusah stressed that professionalism on the part of journalists would help maintain Ghana's atmosphere of peace and stability before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others

36 minutes ago

Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah

36 minutes ago

Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday

36 minutes ago

With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD, ECG, GNPC, GACL CEOs — Group With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD,...

36 minutes ago

ECs statement on obsolete BVDs discovery lies, half-truths, pure fantasies – IMANI Africa EC’s statement on obsolete BVDs discovery “lies, half-truths, pure fantasies” – ...

36 minutes ago

Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing contractor Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing...

36 minutes ago

Cop, 7 others grabbed over 523,000 Gold Scam Cop, 7 others grabbed over $523,000 Gold Scam

36 minutes ago

Akufo-Addos driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary Akufo-Addo’s driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary

36 minutes ago

Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh

36 minutes ago

Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary

Just in....
body-container-line