Maria Johana Yuorpor’s message on International Women’s Day

Wa, March 8, 2024 – On this International Women’s Day, I extend warm congratulations and heartfelt solidarity to women around the world. Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements, resilience, and contributions of women in every corner of the globe.

I am inspired by the boundless potential of women to drive positive change and shape the future of our societies. From leading groundbreaking scientific research to championing human rights and social justice, women have proven time and again that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Yet, despite our progress, women continue to face persistent challenges and barriers to equality. Gender discrimination, unequal access to education and economic opportunities, gender-based violence, and systemic inequalities continue to hold women back and limit their full participation in society.

This year’s theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” therefore, makes perfect sense. It calls for action. Governments, authorities, and individuals must come together to create a world where every woman and girl can thrive and reach her full potential.

First and foremost, we must empower women. This means investing in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for women and girls, particularly those from marginalized communities. It means dismantling discriminatory laws and practices that perpetuate gender inequality and limit women’s rights and freedoms.

We must also address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that survivors have access to the support and resources they need to heal and rebuild their lives. This requires comprehensive legal frameworks, robust support services, and a commitment to challenging harmful attitudes and beliefs that perpetuate violence against women.

Furthermore, we must promote women’s leadership and participation in decision-making at all levels. Women’s voices must be heard and valued in political, economic, and social spheres, and their perspectives must be integrated into policies and programs that affect their lives.

On this International Women’s Day, let us stand in solidarity with women everywhere and pledge to work tirelessly towards a world where every woman and girl can live free from discrimination, violence, and oppression.

Together, we can create a more just, equitable, and inclusive world for all.

Maria Johana Yuorpor

Founder & Director

(Mara Foods, Mara Closet, Beautiful Smiles Project)

About Maria Johana Yuorpor:

Maria Johana Yuorpor is an Industrial and Organizational Psychologist, Business Consultant, Trade Associations Lead, Entrepreneur, and Women's Empowerment Advocate based in the Upper West Region, Ghana. She is the founder of Mara Foods, Mara Closet, and Beautiful Smiles Project, through which she leads impactful programs aimed at empowering women and supporting youth development. She is also the Upper West Regional Director of the Northern Development Authority (NDA). Maria Johana Yuorpor is passionate about gender equality, social justice, and community development.