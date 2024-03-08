IWD: ‘We’ll include women in all of our 2024 election activities’ — EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has pledged to step up efforts to include women in all its activities leading up to the 2024 general elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, to mark International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.

"As a Commission we believe in leaving no one behind. As such, ahead of the 2024 General Elections, we will work towards the inclusion of women and other vulnerable groups in all our activities," Mrs. Jean Mensa said.

She added: "We encourage all eligible women and girls to participate actively in our electoral activities and in the General Elections in December 2024."

The EC boss said the Commission fully supports this year's IWD theme of "Inspire Inclusion" and is committed to ensuring women are not left out of electoral processes.

This assurance comes as experts have over the years raised concerns about the low participation of women in Ghana's elections compared to their male counterparts.

They attribute this to socio-cultural barriers as well as lack of targeted efforts to mobilize women.

But with her pledge, Mrs. Jean Mensa is seeking to change the narrative by giving a clear message that the EC will pay special attention to the roles of electoral staff, among others in the buildup to the December 7, polls.