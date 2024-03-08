IWD: ‘African governments need to do more in the acquisition of gender equality’ — Afrobarometer

While many African governments have committed to promoting gender equality through ratifying international conventions and national development plans, there is still a significant gap between these commitments and the reality experienced by women on the ground, according to an Afrobarometer report.

The report notes that "Change, while real, is often slow and uneven; gaps persist even as both men and women make gains in educational attainment, in access to technology and information, and in the workplace."

It cited data showing that girls remain more likely to be out of school than boys due to factors like lower prioritization of girls' education, child marriage and gender-based violence.

On economic empowerment, the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law Index suggests that "legal and economic equality is still many years away" in Africa.

Even in terms of physical security, the report found that "Gender-based violence ranks as the No. 1 women’s-rights issue that Africans say their government and society must address."

"In short, turning stated support for equality into a reality embedded in law, in social acceptance, and in everyday practice still appears to be a long-term undertaking," the report argues.

However, it notes that majorities of Africans recognize more work needs to be done by their governments, showing an awareness that "the job is far from finished" in establishing full gender equality.