I’ll serve Ghana with integrity, hard work, and patriotism if Mahama becomes president – Naana Opoku Agyemang assures

Running mate to John Dramani Mahama, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has promised to serve Ghana with integrity and patriotism if the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is elected president this year.

The former Minister of Education has been selected to partner with the former president on the NDC’s presidential ticket for the 2024 General Election.

In a statement expressing appreciation to John Dramani Mahama for selecting her as Running Mate for the second time, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang promises that she will work hard for Ghana.

“I am not one to take lightly the confidence reposed in me, neither am I oblivious of the national decay and widespread despondency in our beloved country. I express my absolute readiness and commitment to partner His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard-work and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity,” Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang said in a statement.

In her statement, the former Education Minister also thanked the leadership of the NDC for having faith in her.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the rank and file of our party, friends, well-wishers and indeed all Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and endorsement,” Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang said.

