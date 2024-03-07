‘Dr John Kumah was a truly committed member of our administration’ — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is mourning the sudden passing of Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

He describes him as "a truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours."

In a Facebook post expressing shock and sorrow over Dr. Kumah's death, Dr. Bawumia - who also serves as the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate - wrote: "Rest well John."

Dr. Kumah, 45, died on Thursday while traveling from Kumasi to Accra for further medical treatment in Germany.

He had been unwell since November 2023.

Previously, Dr. Kumah demonstrated his commitment to the NPP cause as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme before he was elected MP for Ejisu in 2020.

Dr Kumah's untimely passing has cut short his rising political career at age 45.

He leaves behind a grieving widow, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and their six children.