Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Dr John Kumah was a truly committed member of our administration’ — Bawumia

Tributes & Condolences Dr John Kumah was a truly committed member of our administration — Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is mourning the sudden passing of Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

He describes him as "a truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours."

In a Facebook post expressing shock and sorrow over Dr. Kumah's death, Dr. Bawumia - who also serves as the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate - wrote: "Rest well John."

Dr. Kumah, 45, died on Thursday while traveling from Kumasi to Accra for further medical treatment in Germany.

He had been unwell since November 2023.
Previously, Dr. Kumah demonstrated his commitment to the NPP cause as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme before he was elected MP for Ejisu in 2020.

Dr Kumah's untimely passing has cut short his rising political career at age 45.

He leaves behind a grieving widow, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and their six children.

37202455356-8cs1vjivup-8eb9cdab-ba87-48ea-a12b-ebbc83d993ff.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

John Ampontuah Kumah John Kumah died at Suhum onboard ambulance to Accra for treatment

34 minutes ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US Ambassador —Kwesi Pratt Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US...

38 minutes ago

It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with 3.8 billion —Kwesi Pratt blasts Finance Ministry It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with $3.8 billion — Kwesi Pratt bla...

41 minutes ago

Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of parliament —Muntaka Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of par...

1 hour ago

Ato Forson trial: AG to discontinue charges against former Chief Director, MOH Ato Forson trial: AG to discontinue charges against former Chief Director, MOH

1 hour ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang bringspositives to NDC as 2024 Running Mate — Prof Kobby Mensah Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang brings positives to NDC as 2024 Running Mate — Pr...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo May God allow your soul to rest peacefully in his bosom – Akufo-Addo mourns John...

2 hours ago

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, 2024 NDC vice Presidential candidate ‘I shall give this noble task everything in me’ — Prof Opoku-Agyemeng on NDC run...

2 hours ago

Dr John Kumah was a truly committed member of our administration — Bawumia ‘Dr John Kumah was a truly committed member of our administration’ — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Dr John Kumah was an excellent Ghanaian patriot — Akufo-Addo ‘Dr John Kumah was an excellent Ghanaian patriot’ — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line