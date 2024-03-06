Flashback: ‘If there's anything I abhor in the world, it's LGBTQ’ — Dela Sky in 2011

Richard Dela Sky, Media and legal practitioner

A comment expressing strong condemnation of homosexuality has reportedly surfaced from the official Facebook page of Ghanaian journalist and lawyer Richard Dela Sky, few days after he filed a lawsuit challenging the country's new anti-LGBTQ law.

In a Facebook post from June 9, 2011, Mr. Dela Sky allegedly posited that what he abhors most is homosexuality, otherwise known as LGBTQ+.

This was the journalist’s response to an alleged email he received from a practitioner who at the time, wanted him to help in advocating for gay rights in Ghana.

“Has just received a shocking e-mail from a self-confessed homosexual based in Accra. Folks, can you imagine, the YOUNGMAN is asking me to help him lead what he calls "a sustained media campaign to pressurize Ghanaian authorities to recognise GAY RIGHTS in all forms?" MASSA, I BEG YOU IN GOD's NAME, PLEASE TRY ELSEWHERE. INFACT if there is anything I abhor most in this world, it is HOMOS. GOD PUNISH YOU!!!” read a screenshot of the post dated June 9, 2011.

In what many describe as double standards, Mr. Dela Sky filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 5, challenging the constitutionality of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28 to fight the same gay rights he spoke strongly against in 2011.

He now says among other things that the bill is unconstitutional and should be struck out!

In the writ seen by this portal, he cited Articles 2(1), 12(1) and (2), 15(1), 17(1) and (2), 18(2), 21(1) (a), (b), (d), and (e), of the Constitution and seeks a declaration "that upon the true and proper interpretation of Article 33(5) of the Constitution of 1992, …the passage of The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021 passed by Parliament on 28 February, 2024 contravened the Constitution and to that extent [should be declared] null, void, and of no effect."

Meanwhile, Mr. Dela Sky has clarified that his legal action is not a reflection of his personal views on LGBTQI+ individuals.

Instead, he said, it is an endeavour to ensure strict adherence to the Constitution and safeguard the fundamental human rights enshrined in it.

The bill prescribes a jail term for advocacy of LGBTQ rights as well as the practice of same-sex relationships.

Observers say the Bill would be among the harshest on the African continent.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo in a statement on Monday, decided to suspend the signing of the controversial bill until the Supreme Court rules on its constitutionality which many Ghanaians kick against.