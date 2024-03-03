Modern Ghana logo
Kwasi Afrifa empowers Wassa Amenfi students at UMaT

By Prince Ayerakwa II Contributor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

On Friday, 1st March, 2024, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the Amenfi West NPP Parliamentary Candidate, had the privilege of interacting with the Wassa Amenfi Students Union (WASU) of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

This event marked the first general meeting of the Wassa Students Association, and Hon. Afrifa expressed his gratitude for being able to share his personal journey with such an esteemed audience.

During the meeting, Hon. Afrifa centered his discussion around the significance of personality and career development in achieving success. He highlighted that these two aspects are vital components of any successful journey.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to discuss these topics with the students and emphasized the importance of a unique image, reputation, and identity in shaping one's personality.

According to him, by focusing on developing a strong personality, individuals can set themselves apart in a competitive market and establish themselves as leaders in their chosen fields.

The event was a resounding success and Hon. Afrifa conveyed his deep honor in being a part of it. It provided an inspiring platform for the students to gain valuable insights from Hon. Afrifa's personal experiences and learn about the importance of personality and career development in their own paths to success.

