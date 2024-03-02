Mr Ibu reported dead

Mr. Ibu

02.03.2024 LISTEN

Reports have surfaced indicating the passing of Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, at the age of 62.

According to sources close to him, the beloved comedian breathed his last at Evercare Hospital. Fans have flooded social media platforms with condolences, fondly recalling his memorable performances in various movies.

The exact cause of Mr. Ibu's demise remains shrouded in mystery, as neither his family nor representatives have issued any official statement.

The actor had been grappling with health challenges since October 2023 and had undergone multiple surgeries, resulting in the amputation of one of his legs. Although there were reports of recovery in November, his sudden passing has shocked many.

This tragic news comes less than 24 hours after the death of Quadri Oyebamiji, also known as Sisi Quadri, another esteemed figure in Nollywood.

In previous years, Mr. Ibu made startling allegations about attempts on his life, claiming that he was poisoned by individuals envious of his success. In an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, he recounted his harrowing experiences, including instances where he felt he was on the brink of death but was miraculously revived.

Despite the sombre mood following his passing, numerous prominent figures in the Nollywood community have paid tribute to Mr. Ibu, lighting candles in his memory.