I mean business, I will fulfil all my promises – Mahama assures

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to fulfilling all promises made to the Ghanaian public if granted the mandate in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Addressing the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue in Peduase in the Eastern Region on Friday, Mr Mahama highlighted key promises such as the reduction in the size of government, the abolishment of ex gratia, and the scrapping of the e-levy.

“I mean business on the promises I have made and intend to keep them,” the former President said.

The NDC flagbearer emphasized the viability of his policy proposals, such as the “24-Hour Economy” and the “Digital Jobs Initiative,” asserting that these initiatives could significantly enhance the country’s fortunes, particularly its economic landscape.

“Since 2021, I have outlined over 60 different policy proposals, carefully curated to restore our economy and national life in general, to a much better state,” he added.

The two-day NDC Policy Dialogue drew active participation from various party groups, engaging in discussions and refining policy proposals slated for inclusion in the 2024 election manifesto of the party.

