Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Assemblyman of Guo Electoral Area launches weekly clean-up initiative at Guo Market

By Raphael Derbie II Contributor
Regional News Assemblyman of Guo Electoral Area launches weekly clean-up initiative at Guo Market
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a proactive move aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility, the newly sworn-in Assemblyman of Guo Electoral Area, Hon. Kennedy Bombie Tengfaah, has initiated a weekly clean-up exercise targeting the bustling Guo market (Guo Dapaala) starting today, February 24, 2024.

The launch of this commendable initiative underscores the Assemblyman's commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier community environment, with the aim of enhancing sanitation standards and instilling a sense of civic pride among residents.

The clean-up campaign, slated to occur every Saturday, signifies a pivotal moment in the community's efforts to combat littering and maintain a hygienic marketplace environment. By prioritizing the cleanliness of the Guo market, Hon. Kennedy Bombie Tengfaah aims to improve the overall well-being of the Guo Electoral Area, recognizing the market's significance as a central hub of economic activity and social interaction.

Beyond its immediate impact on cleanliness, the initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6, promoting a sustainable future for Guo Electoral Area by addressing environmental concerns and fostering a culture of collective responsibility.

The importance of maintaining a clean and orderly market extends beyond aesthetic considerations, encompassing public health and safety as well. A clean environment is crucial for preventing the spread of diseases and creating a welcoming atmosphere for vendors and customers alike.

Hon. Kennedy Bombie Tengfaah's clean-up initiative embodies the spirit of civic engagement and community solidarity, rallying residents to actively participate in the upkeep of their surroundings and take ownership of their community's welfare.

As the clean-up campaign gains momentum, it is expected to inspire positive change and foster a culture of cleanliness throughout Guo Electoral Area, with each resident playing a vital role in ensuring its success.

In conclusion, the launch of the weekly clean-up initiative marks a significant milestone in Guo's journey towards a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant community. Through collaborative efforts and shared commitment, residents are united in their quest to create a better tomorrow for themselves and future generations.

224202422627-ptkwo0a442-img-20240224-wa0007

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia commends Gurshi, Sissala Association for promoting cultural integration Bawumia commends Gurshi, Sissala Association for promoting cultural integration

2 hours ago

Farmer butchered by unknown person at Devegodo in Anloga Farmer butchered by unknown person at Devegodo in Anloga 

3 hours ago

Mr. Daniel Atiiga Awini displaying his artificial leg Binduri: Amputee commends Abdulia Abanga for prosthetic assistance

4 hours ago

Teach your child the local language to promote inclusion - NCCE to parents Teach your child the local language to promote inclusion - NCCE to parents

4 hours ago

Bono Region: Close to 900,000 metric tonnes of cashew go waste — Regional Minister Bono Region: Close to 900,000 metric tonnes of cashew go waste — Regional Minist...

4 hours ago

Claims JHS leavers would be examined on 8 compulsory subjects not factual - NaCCA Claims JHS leavers would be examined on 8 compulsory subjects not factual - NaCC...

4 hours ago

CLOGSAG urges civil servants sworn in as Assembly members to immediately resign CLOGSAG urges civil servants sworn in as Assembly members to immediately resign 

4 hours ago

Ofori-Attas appointment: Lets fast and pray for this sorry Republic – Ablakwa Ofori-Atta’s appointment: Let’s fast and pray for this sorry Republic – Ablakwa

4 hours ago

FBI agents visit EOCO to help with forensic investigations FBI agents visit EOCO to help with forensic investigations

4 hours ago

My 24hour economy proposal has sent NPP campaign into a tailspin – Mahama My 24hour economy proposal has sent NPP campaign into a tailspin – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line