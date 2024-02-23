Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
23.02.2024 Crime & Punishment

Driver’s mate remanded for robbery, causing harm with a pair of scissors 

Drivers mate remanded for robbery, causing harm with a pair of scissors
23.02.2024 LISTEN

A 21-year-old driver's mate, Jeffery Johnson has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for robbery and causing harm.

Johnson and his absconding accomplices are alleged to have robbed two complainants of their mobile phones.

Johnson, during the robbery, allegedly stabbed Ebenezer Dapaah, the first complainant, on his right hand before robbing him of his phone and that of the second complainant, Rosemary Akorli.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah remanded him into Police custody to reappear on March 7, 2024.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court that the complainant Ebenezer Dapaah was a chef, and the second complainant, Rosemary Akorli, was a kitchen Assistant. They both work at Papaya Food Company.

According to Chief Inspector Alorwu, the accused is a resident of Teshie.

On February 17, 2024, between the hours of 1:00 am and 1:30 am, Johnson together with his accomplices, currently on the run, rode their motorbike to the complainant's house and met the first and second complainants.

The prosecution said in the process, Johnson stabbed Dapaah with a pair of scissors on his right hand and succeeded in robbing them of one iPhone X, one Huawei and an Itel phone all valued at GHC4,200.

It said the complainants raised the alarm and folks in the area arrested Johnson, but his accomplices fled with the motorbike.

The prosecution said the complainants identified Johnson and handed him over to the Teshie Police patrol Team.

A search conducted on the accused person revealed one Itel phone belonging to the complainant and the pair of scissors the accused person used in committing the robbery.

GNA

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer 1.8 million graduate unemployment exposes government's failure on jobs — NDC You...

43 minutes ago

Trotro driver recounts how a lady she paid her UG Law school fees for 3 years ditched him Trotro driver recounts how a lady she paid her UG Law school fees for 3 years ‘d...

57 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Attaleft and President Akufo-Addo Ken Ofori-Atta officially appointed Senior Presidential Economic Advisor and Env...

1 hour ago

Dr. John Kwakye What will be the usefulness of running mates if they are not part of campaign te...

1 hour ago

It's not in his nature to cause conflicts; Bawumia has tricked us —Kwesi Pratt reacts to Dan Botwe's appointment as Campaign Chairman ‘It's not in his nature to cause conflicts; Bawumia has tricked us’ — Kwesi Prat...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons writes: KPMGs reputation is at stake in SML Ghana probe Bright Simons writes: KPMG’s reputation is at stake in SML Ghana probe

2 hours ago

Parliament defers approval of Anti-LGBTQI Bill to February 27 Parliament defers approval of Anti-LGBTQI Bill to February 27

2 hours ago

Afua Asantewaas sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded — Guinness World Record ‘Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded’ — Gu...

2 hours ago

53rd Police Cadet Course suspended 53rd Police Cadet Course suspended

2 hours ago

Unity of Parliament depends on me, I cant allow rancour to prevail – Afenyo-Markin Unity of Parliament depends on me, I can’t allow rancour to prevail – Afenyo-Mar...

Just in....
body-container-line