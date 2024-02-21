Highway Authority to temporarily close Ewusiejoe section of Takoradi-Agona Road 

Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH), through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), has announced plans to temporarily close the Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi to Agona road in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region for repair works.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Division of the GHA said the closure would begin from midnight of Friday, February 23 to Tuesday, February 27 at 0400 hours.

“This is to enable the Ghana Highway Authority carry out major repair works on the approaches to the Butre River Bridge at Ewusiejoe near Takoradi,” it said.

The statement said motorists travelling to and from between Takoradi and Agona Junction and beyond could not access the bridge while the repair works were ongoing.

It, however, gave alternative routes through which road users could use to get to their various destinations.

“Vehicles from Bogoso and Asankragwa should turn left at Aboso (Tarkwa) – Damang to Atieku – Daboase Junction Road and vice versa.

“Vehicles from Elubo should turn left at Apemanim towards Tarkwa and turn right at Aboso (Tarkwa) Damang – Atieku to Daboase junction road and vice versa,” the statement noted.

For vehicles with weight not exceeding 50 tonnes, the statement advised drivers that: “On the Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi road, motorists should turn right at Aboadi – Sese to Hotopo – Ewusiejoe road and vice versa”.

It apologised to the public for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

GNA