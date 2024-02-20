Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
20.02.2024 Health

Ghana needs robust health systems and improved road infrastructure to check high mortality rate –VVU Lecturer

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Ghana needs robust health systems and improved road infrastructure to check high mortality rate –VVU Lecturer
20.02.2024 LISTEN

A Senior Lecturer at Valley View University, at Kumasi Campus, Dr Banabas Addai Amanfo has called for robust health systems and improved road infrastructure to check the high mortality rate in Ghana.

The lecturer has observed that providing good roads and sustainable health systems will go a long way to reducing Ghana's mortality rate.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show NYANSAPO on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Dr Banabas said most deaths in the country were either caused by road carnages or poor health system, something he said could be checked with good policies.

Reports indicate that, the death rate in Ghana increased by 0.2 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants (+2.68 percent) in 2021. In total, the death rate amounted to 7.63 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants in 2021. The crude death rate is the annual number of deaths divided by the total population, expressed per 1,000 people.

His comments however come after coffin manufacturers in the Ashanti Region said they have recorded bumper sales at the beginning of 2024.

The report was followed with mixed feelings in the region as people were alarmed by the rate of deaths in the region.

Discussing the topic on the show, hosted by Captain Koda, Dr Banabas called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to check what he termed as preventable deaths in Ghana.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Daniel Asiedu killed J.B. Danquah Adu- Investigatortells court Daniel Asiedu killed J.B. Danquah Adu- Investigator tells court

11 minutes ago

Tackle current economic challenges – Asantehene advises Dr. Amin Adam Tackle current economic challenges – Asantehene advises Dr. Amin Adam

11 minutes ago

Address attacks, dont boycott duties – Bureau of Public Safety urges GNFS Address attacks, don’t boycott duties – Bureau of Public Safety urges GNFS

11 minutes ago

TEWU demands release of frozen salaries amidst OSP probe TEWU demands release of frozen salaries amidst OSP probe

2 hours ago

Ralph Apetorgbor ‘Journalism is not a crime’ — PRINPAG condemns alleged police manhandling of jou...

3 hours ago

Mahama will fight corruption with double-edged sword; hes incorruptible —Sammy Gyamfi ‘Mahama will fight corruption with double-edged sword; he’s incorruptible’ — Sam...

3 hours ago

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare ‘Investigate, deal with your officers who manhandled journalist Ralph Apetorgbor...

4 hours ago

We're happy, blessed that someone from Effutu has risen to that level —PPP Chairman on Afenyo-Markin's new appointment We're happy, blessed that someone from Effutu has risen to that level — PPP Chai...

4 hours ago

I wish you the best of luck even though I hope you don't win —Nana Ofori Owusu to Bawumia's campaign team I wish you the best of luck even though I hope you don't win — Nana Ofori Owusu ...

4 hours ago

It's a good choice; he's familiar with NPP terrain, brings experience —Prof. Osafo on Dan Botwe's appointment as Bawumia's campaign manager It's a good choice; he's familiar with NPP terrain, brings experience — Prof. Os...

Just in....
body-container-line