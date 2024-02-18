Abesim community sets up taskforce to control indiscriminate littering and refuse disposal 

Barimah Kumi Acheaw III, the Chief of Abesim near Sunyani, has cautioned residents against indiscriminate littering and refuse disposal to avert the outbreak of communicable diseases.

He warned that the Abesim Divisional Council had set up a taskforce to apprehended those who dumped refuse at unauthorised places or littering around and that those caught would be sanctioned.

Barimah Acheaw, also the Kyidomhene (chief in charge of crowd) of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region, gave the warning when he addressed the residents after a clean-up exercise he organised at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

Odeneho Fima Dwaben II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Nana Konama Biyaa II, Queen of Abesim, also the Kyidomhemaa of Dormaa, and Mr John Ansu Kumi the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, joined the hundreds of residents to embark on the exercise.

It commenced around 0600 hours with the women and girls sweeping the surroundings while the men/boys desilted choked gutters and cleared bushy areas.

Barimah Acheaw emphasised the Council's determination to keep the Abesim Town clean to avert the outbreak of communicable diseases.

He reminded the residents that waste bins placed at vantage points along the streets were only meant to collect plastic waste and therefore unlawful for residents to dump household waste into those bins.

“The taskforce will undertake evening and daytime patrols to apprehend offenders,” he said.

Barimah Acheaw said Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa, instituted the clean-up exercise and it was mandatory for every resident to participate in it.

“Residents who fail to participate in subsequent exercises without tangible reasons will be sanctioned accordingly,” he warned.

A clean environment promoted good health and enhanced job productivity, he noted, and advised every resident to endeavour to participate to ensure healthy living.

Odeneho Dwaben, on his part, commended the people for their zeal in ensuring a successful exercise and advised other chiefs and queens in the Dormaa Traditional Area to embrace it to keep their surroundings clean.

