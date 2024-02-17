Modern Ghana logo
NCCE Chairperson warns against coups, urges collaboration with Ghana Immigration Service to prevent extremism

By Japhet Festus Gbede
During a working visit to the Oti Region, Ms. Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), cautioned against the allure of coups, citing Ghana's historical experience of disappointment following past upheavals.

Addressing officers of the Ghana Immigration Service in Dambai on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Addy emphasized that despite initial jubilations accompanying coups in Ghana's history, they ultimately failed to fulfill citizens' hopes for improved welfare. She underscored the futility of resorting to violence for political change, noting that such actions inevitably lead to disillusionment.

Addy highlighted the importance of collaboration between the NCCE and the Ghana Immigration Service in combating violent extremism. She commended the Service for its contribution to the Prevention Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project and urged continued support for NCCE initiatives.

Recognizing the pivotal role of the Ghana Immigration Service in safeguarding Ghana's borders, Addy stressed the need for effective collaboration with citizens, particularly in border communities, to enhance security measures.

In response, ACI Oduro, Deputy Oti Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment of their role in the PCVE project. He pledged ongoing support for NCCE endeavors within the scope of their mandate.

Funded by the European Union, the PCVE project, implemented by NCCE, aims to raise awareness about violent extremism and foster collaboration between citizens and relevant agencies to prevent extremists and their activities from infiltrating Ghana.

