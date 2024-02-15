Modern Ghana logo
MTN Ghana holds blood donation exercise on Valentine's Day at Prempeh College

Social News MTN Ghana holds blood donation exercise on Valentine's Day at Prempeh College
1 HOUR AGO

MTN Ghana officials chose to mark Valentine's Day with a meaningful act by organizing a blood donation event in the Ashanti Region at Prempeh College on February 14, 2024.

This event marked the 2024 edition of MTN's annual "Save A Life Campaign" Blood Donation Exercise, aimed at ensuring an ample supply of blood in Ghana's health institutions to cater to the critical healthcare needs of patients.

Students, along with teachers and staff of Prempeh College, gathered in large numbers to participate in the blood donation drive. The collected blood was designated for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, one of the key beneficiary health institutions.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Yann Kesse, a third-year Science student at the college, expressed a sense of fulfillment in contributing to saving lives through blood donation.

Nii Adotey Mingle, the General Manager (Sales) in Charge of the Northern Sector, emphasized the strategic decision to hold the exercise on Valentine's Day, highlighting the spirit of love associated with the occasion and the opportunity it presents for people to demonstrate love by donating blood.

He noted that this initiative has been ongoing for the past 13 years, with MTN's aim this year being to collect 6,000 units of blood nationwide, with hopes to surpass this target by reaching 7,000 units. Since 2011, MTN has contributed a total of 26,000 units of blood.

Dr. Lesley Osei, Head of the Transfusion Medicine Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, expressed gratitude to MTN for their continuous support over the years, acknowledging the invaluable impact of their contributions towards saving lives through blood donation.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: EnockAkonnor

