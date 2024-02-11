Success Africa Summit held at KNUST

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has had its version of the 17th edition of the 2024 Success Africa Summit.

It is a mentorship training program and this year's is mainly sponsored by MTN Ghana.

The summit was held at the auditorium of the College of Engineering-KNUST on Saturday, 10th February, 2024.

It focuses on training and equipping young people with digital skills, inspiring them to get better in what they do, offering opportunities to connect with accomplished CEOs and directors to share their experiences with them and in the process trigger some level of greatness in them.

As the main sponsor of the summit, officials of MTN used the occasion to empower participants by enlightening them on some of their digital platforms, products and services. They also create some level of awareness on momo fraud and how to avoid falling victim.

In his presentation as one of the facilitators, Mr. Samuel Nana Andoh, Territory Sales Controller-MTN highlighted some of the customer-friendly products of MTN.

He mentioned My MTN app, MTN Pick & Pay Later, a programme that allows qualified customers to choose devices (phones and tablets) and pay over 16-12 months through MoMo.

He added MTN Ayoba, an all-in-one app that offers free instant messages, voice and video calling, games, music, news, entertainment, and sports among others.

Addressing the media on the sidelines, Mr. Albert Kusi, Executive Director for the Summit said the program has been running for 16 years now.

According to him, it started in 2008 and has been able to move across all universities in the country and some parts of Africa.

"It has impacted close to over 250,000 lives," he disclosed.

He said for the year 2024 alone, organisers have targeted running the summit in 15 universities in Ghana.