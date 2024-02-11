Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Success Africa Summit held at KNUST

General News Success Africa Summit held at KNUST
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has had its version of the 17th edition of the 2024 Success Africa Summit.

It is a mentorship training program and this year's is mainly sponsored by MTN Ghana.

The summit was held at the auditorium of the College of Engineering-KNUST on Saturday, 10th February, 2024.

It focuses on training and equipping young people with digital skills, inspiring them to get better in what they do, offering opportunities to connect with accomplished CEOs and directors to share their experiences with them and in the process trigger some level of greatness in them.

As the main sponsor of the summit, officials of MTN used the occasion to empower participants by enlightening them on some of their digital platforms, products and services. They also create some level of awareness on momo fraud and how to avoid falling victim.

In his presentation as one of the facilitators, Mr. Samuel Nana Andoh, Territory Sales Controller-MTN highlighted some of the customer-friendly products of MTN.

He mentioned My MTN app, MTN Pick & Pay Later, a programme that allows qualified customers to choose devices (phones and tablets) and pay over 16-12 months through MoMo.

He added MTN Ayoba, an all-in-one app that offers free instant messages, voice and video calling, games, music, news, entertainment, and sports among others.

Addressing the media on the sidelines, Mr. Albert Kusi, Executive Director for the Summit said the program has been running for 16 years now.

According to him, it started in 2008 and has been able to move across all universities in the country and some parts of Africa.

"It has impacted close to over 250,000 lives," he disclosed.

He said for the year 2024 alone, organisers have targeted running the summit in 15 universities in Ghana.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: EnockAkonnor

Top Stories

2 hours ago

VIDEO IMANIs Kofi Bentil endorses Bawumia as president, citing better track record than Mahama [VIDEO] IMANI’s Kofi Bentil endorses Bawumia as president, citing better track r...

2 hours ago

I saw Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP aspirant involved in fatal accident, he'll not survive - Apostle Amoako Atta reveals I saw Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP aspirant involved in fatal accident, he'll not ...

3 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Failed MP aspirant chasing us with Antoa for GH2,000 cash he shared – Manhyia North delegates allege NPP Primaries: “Failed MP aspirant chasing us with ‘Antoa’ for GH¢2,000 cash he ...

3 hours ago

We wholeheartedly support Bawumias flat rate importation tax proposal — Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers ‘We wholeheartedly support Bawumia’s flat rate importation tax proposal’ — Aboss...

3 hours ago

Shaving sakora connotes fashionist, religious importance – Barber Shaving ‘sakora’ connotes fashionist, religious importance – Barber

3 hours ago

Let's urge contractors to reduce dust on roads under construction by watering them - GMA Let's urge contractors to reduce dust on roads under construction by watering th...

3 hours ago

Include dress code in legal ethics for law students – Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Include dress code in legal ethics for law students – Chief Justice Gertrude To...

3 hours ago

Akyemansa: Police chase attackers of Chinese miners at Akyem Akokoaso Akyemansa: Police chase attackers of Chinese miners at Akyem Akokoaso

3 hours ago

Your blacklisting directive dysfunctional and unproductive – NMC chides GJA Your blacklisting directive dysfunctional and unproductive – NMC chides GJA

3 hours ago

Trump says he would encourage Russia to attack Nato allies who don't pay their bills Trump says he would ‘encourage’ Russia to attack Nato allies who don't pay their...

Just in....
body-container-line