Akufo-Addo’s regime has been terribly corrupt than Mahama’s — Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa
Kofi Bentil, Vice President of think tank IMANI Africa has asserted that corruption levels have been higher under the government of Nana Akufo-Addo compared to the erstwhile Mahama administration.

The policy analyst made the assertion on Accra-based Joy News' current affairs program Newsfile on Saturday, February 10.

“This regime has been terribly corrupt. As per the Corruption Perception Index, this government has been more corrupt than Mahama’s government and that has been disappointing and terrible but that is why this government is going away," Mr. Bentil stated.

He cited data from Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index which shows Ghana scoring lower under Akufo-Addo than it did under Mahama.

He said this level of corruption is one of the reasons why he would have voted against the NPP in the 2024 elections if President Akufo-Addo was seeking re-election.

However, Mr. Bentil expressed hope that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate will usher in positive changes if elected as President.

He cautions Dr. Bawumia, saying "I don’t want to see key members of this government in his team. If he does that I will criticise him.”

Already, the Vice President has revealed that he would govern as his "own man" if elected in 2024.

