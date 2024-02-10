Modern Ghana logo
Nkwanta South traders urge Interior Ministry to review curfew 

The Nkwanta South Traders Association has called on the Interior Ministry to review the curfew imposed on the township.

Mr Richard Owusu Ansah popularly known as Paa Rich, secretary of the Association said, the current curfew from 1700 hours to 0600 hours was affecting their business activities resulting from the ethnic conflict.

Business activities in the Nkwanta South and adjoining communities have been affected since November 2023 due to inter-tribal conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of over 14 people, with many properties destroyed.

The traders explained that the conflict in the area had affected the once vibrant business centre in the region.

They stressed the need for review of the curfew to enable business to return to normalcy.

The traders made the request when they presented food items to the security agencies as part of their support to ensure peace in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Chief Superintendent Michael Asiedu, the Nkwanta South Divisional Police commander, receiving the items, commended the traders for the gesture.

He assured the traders that the police and other security agencies would work assiduously to restore peace in the municipality.

Chief Supt. Asiedu urged residents to cooperate with the police by providing the necessary support that would quell the conflict in the area.

GNA

