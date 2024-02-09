‘Bawumia’s lies infuriated me, so I watched important Nigeria vs South AFCON game to entertain myself’ — Asiedu Nketiah

The chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said he could not be bothered to watch NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's policy lecture because it was full of lies.

Vice President Bawumia's "Ghana's Next Chapter" lecture, delivered on Wednesday, coincided with the crucial African Cup of Nations semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said the match seemed more entertaining than the lies Dr. Bawumia had to say so he instead recorded the speech so he could watch portions later.

"I recorded it because Nigeria’s match was more important to me than what Bawumia had to say... The match was more entertaining than what Bawumia had to say, you know it is hard to listen to lies,” he said.

"You get infuriated listening to lies so I recorded it and I’ve listened to some portions,” added Asiedu Nketiah.

He vowed that the NDC would launch a "major response" to expose what they claim are lies in the Vice President's vision for Ghana.