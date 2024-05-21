'We need the help for our brother' — Okomfour Kwadee's family appeals

LISTEN

Ezekiel Aguyire, a family member of renowned hiplife musician Jerry Anaba, better known as Okomfour Kwadee, has called on the public to offer financial support for the artist's medical treatment.

Speaking exclusively to Joy FM’s entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie, Ezekiel confirmed that Kwadee is currently in their hometown, Mirigu Nabango, in the Upper East Region.

Despite a slight improvement in his condition, Kwadee continues to struggle with mental health issues and lacks the financial means to afford proper treatment.

"He is not feeling well, but now he is a little better. We need the help of Ghanaians for our brother now. He is not supposed to be here, but because of the sickness, he had to leave Kumasi," Ezekiel stated.

Ezekiel revealed that they have sought treatment for Kwadee at various places but were unable to afford many of the medical services due to financial constraints. He emphasized the urgent need for financial assistance, noting that, "even if you find the solution, without money, you can't do anything."

Commenting on a recent performance video of Kwadee that surfaced on social media, Ezekiel fumes. "A week ago, he went to do a show, they videoed him and took it to social media. That day I was not around, but I came back and heard everything. I did not feel fine about it,"

According to him, no payment was made for Kwadee's performance, as the event was organized by a family member from another town.

Ezekiel mentioned that he has been caring for Kwadee since he moved to Nabango about two years ago. Their mother has since joined them, following the recent passing of Kwadee's father, whose funeral is scheduled for this weekend.

A recent video of Kwadee surfaced, looking emaciated, frail and unkempt while performing. The video has raised serious concerns among music fans and stakeholders in the creative industry. It has sparked a conversation about the 'Ofie Nipa' hitmaker's current mental health and financial condition, with some suggesting his struggles could be spiritual.

The family hopes that the public will come together to support Okomfour Kwadee during this difficult time.