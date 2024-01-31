Ghana deserves to develop in peace; let’s come together as Ghanaians to vote out Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to rise up and vote massively against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the 2024 General Elections.

This he insists is important to ensure the country can develop in peace and unity.

“We must come together as Ghanaians to stand ready to massively vote out the Akufo-Addo government.

“Ghana deserves to develop in peace and unity all the time,” John Dramani said in a statement remembering the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election some years ago.

It’s been already five years since heavily armed men from the national security set-up invaded the election centres for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

In his statement, John Dramani Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo’s government of refusing to implement recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry, leaving victims to fend for themselves.

Insisting that the action of the President is unacceptable, the flagbearer of the NDC added, “We continue to call on the government to implement the recommendations.”