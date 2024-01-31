Ayawaso West by-election: Take action on Emile Short Commission’s recommendations — NDC to Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to take action on the recommendations of the Emile Francis Short Commission on the fifth anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 31, by the party's General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said "the sad reality today however is that the government has refused to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry thus leaving the seriously injured and economically challenged victims to fend for themselves."

The NDC said it withdrew from the 31st January 2019 by-election due to violence perpetrated by heavily armed men from state security agencies.

In the ensuing chaos, several people sustained injuries from gunshots and assaults.

The Akufo-Addo government subsequently set up a Commission of Inquiry chaired by Emile Short to investigate the incident.

However, five years on, the NDC is accusing the President of failing to implement the key recommendations aimed at providing relief and support to the victims.

Fifi Kwetey said, "In the face of all this, the NDC calls on the government to immediately carry out the recommendations of the Emil Short Commission of Enquiry to bring quick and long-lasting relief to the victims of that dastardly event."

The opposition party is using the anniversary to renew calls for justice for the victims and accountability for the violence that, according to them, marred Ghana's democratic credentials.