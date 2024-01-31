Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ayawaso West by-election: Take action on Emile Short Commission’s recommendations — NDC to Akufo-Addo

Headlines Ayawaso West by-election: Take action on Emile Short Commissions recommendations — NDC to Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to take action on the recommendations of the Emile Francis Short Commission on the fifth anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 31, by the party's General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said "the sad reality today however is that the government has refused to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry thus leaving the seriously injured and economically challenged victims to fend for themselves."

The NDC said it withdrew from the 31st January 2019 by-election due to violence perpetrated by heavily armed men from state security agencies.

In the ensuing chaos, several people sustained injuries from gunshots and assaults.

The Akufo-Addo government subsequently set up a Commission of Inquiry chaired by Emile Short to investigate the incident.

However, five years on, the NDC is accusing the President of failing to implement the key recommendations aimed at providing relief and support to the victims.

Fifi Kwetey said, "In the face of all this, the NDC calls on the government to immediately carry out the recommendations of the Emil Short Commission of Enquiry to bring quick and long-lasting relief to the victims of that dastardly event."

The opposition party is using the anniversary to renew calls for justice for the victims and accountability for the violence that, according to them, marred Ghana's democratic credentials.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Krontihene of Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV Bawumia is a conman; he deceived us into voting for him — Anum Chief

2 hours ago

We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama

2 hours ago

2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is selling your birthright - Doe Adjaho 2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is sell...

2 hours ago

Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliament Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliame...

2 hours ago

NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour

2 hours ago

CR: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng C/R: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng

2 hours ago

Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa

2 hours ago

GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – S...

2 hours ago

Intensify continental trade to unlock 450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo Intensify continental trade to unlock $450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote against them' – Mahama to Ghanaians 2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote a...

Just in....
body-container-line