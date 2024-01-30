Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

No official request received to place Prestea-Bogoso Mine under care, maintenance — Minerals Commission

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Social News No official request received to place Prestea-Bogoso Mine under care, maintenance — Minerals Commission
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minerals Commission has refuted rumours of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine, operated by Future Global Resource (FGR), being placed under care and maintenance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commission clarified that no official request for such a move has been received.

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither the Ministry nor the Commission has received a formal application or request from FGR to put the Mine under care and maintenance,” it stated.

“An application to suspend production is set out in section 51 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) which requires the holder of the Mining Lease to serve a notice to that effect on the Minister. As indicated earlier, no such request or application has been submitted to the Minister,” it added.

This clarification comes amid speculation about the mine's future, particularly after its December 2023 stoppage due to operational challenges.

It said that any decision regarding the mine would follow proper legal procedures in the interests of Ghana.

“If such an application is received, it shall be considered in accordance with applicable regulations and the current state of the mine and a decision taken in the best interest of the country.”

The Commission affirmed its stance on following legal procedures and prioritizing national interest, reassuring stakeholders that the mine's future would be determined thoughtfully and responsibly.

Top Stories

1 minute ago

MP for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu NPP Primary: You’re always on my mind – Afenyo Markin tell constituents a...

1 minute ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya ‘I’ll not contest as independent candidate; I’ll help NPP break the 8’ — Adwoa S...

31 minutes ago

Captain Smart Ghana’s economy can never get better even if Jesus Christ leads the country — Ca...

46 minutes ago

About 45 of Ghanaians pay bribes to obtain police assistance, 36 to avoid problems — Afrobarometer About 45% of Ghanaians pay bribes to obtain police assistance, 36% to avoid prob...

49 minutes ago

28 of Ghanaians said they trusted police — Afrobarometer 28% of Ghanaians said they trusted police — Afrobarometer

54 minutes ago

Dr. Hilla Limanns legacy forgotten because PNDC burnt his records after his overthrow — Daughter Dr. Hilla Limann’s legacy forgotten because PNDC burnt his records after his ove...

1 hour ago

Ashanti Region: Most gov't projects Mahama claimed weren't completed; they were completed by Akufo-Addo —Regional Minister Ashanti Region: Most gov't projects Mahama claimed weren't completed; they were ...

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: Losers need psychologists to help them manage their pain to avoid bitterness —Prof. Osafo NPP primaries: Losers need psychologists to help them manage their pain to avoid...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Angels, trees, animals don't change a country; change your minds, hearts —Prof. Osafo urge Ghanaians to vote competent leaders 2024 elections: Angels, trees, animals don't change a country; change your minds...

2 hours ago

Offinso: Mason kills girlfriend, poisons her two kids Offinso: Mason kills girlfriend, poisons her two kids  

Just in....
body-container-line