No official request received to place Prestea-Bogoso Mine under care, maintenance — Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission has refuted rumours of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine, operated by Future Global Resource (FGR), being placed under care and maintenance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commission clarified that no official request for such a move has been received.

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither the Ministry nor the Commission has received a formal application or request from FGR to put the Mine under care and maintenance,” it stated.

“An application to suspend production is set out in section 51 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) which requires the holder of the Mining Lease to serve a notice to that effect on the Minister. As indicated earlier, no such request or application has been submitted to the Minister,” it added.

This clarification comes amid speculation about the mine's future, particularly after its December 2023 stoppage due to operational challenges.

It said that any decision regarding the mine would follow proper legal procedures in the interests of Ghana.

“If such an application is received, it shall be considered in accordance with applicable regulations and the current state of the mine and a decision taken in the best interest of the country.”

The Commission affirmed its stance on following legal procedures and prioritizing national interest, reassuring stakeholders that the mine's future would be determined thoughtfully and responsibly.