Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia visits Estonia, discusses digitalization with President and Prime Minister

General News Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a bilateral discussion with Estonian government
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a bilateral discussion with Estonian government

Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to Estonia to discuss opportunities for digital cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Bawumia held bilateral meetings with Estonian President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as well as Estonia's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digitalization.

In remarks posted on social media on Thursday, January 25, Bawumia said the meetings "focused on our respective digital initiatives, and how they are positively impacting our countries."

The 2024 NPP flagbearer noted that Estonia is renowned as one of the most digitally advanced nations while Ghana has also seen success in digitalization as an example for Africa.

Estonian President Karis welcomed Bawumia on social media, saying "Estonia and Ghana both value digitalization as a tool to improve everyday life of our citizens. Lots of potential to cooperate on digitalization & education."

The leaders also discussed pressing international issues like the need to reform the UN Security Council and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine on global markets and inflation.

President Karis called on countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace proposals, dubbed the #PeaceFormula.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

NPP Primary: Please stop him, he wants to camp and 'juju' delegates with tea and bread breakfast to vote for him — Sekondi group run to NEC NPP Primary: Please stop him, he wants to camp and 'juju' delegates with tea and...

2 hours ago

Ralph Kwame Opoku Agyapong, an aspirant in the Bantama NPP primaries NPP primaries: I’ll give you jobs within 6 months if you vote for me as Bantama ...

2 hours ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu I’ve no plans to relocate Nigeria’s capital to Lagos — Tinubu debunk speculation...

2 hours ago

Bono Regional Minister calls for calm, unity ahead of NPP Parliamentary primaries Bono Regional Minister calls for calm, unity ahead of NPP Parliamentary primarie...

2 hours ago

Mahama is a good soul, friend to me but I didn't like him as my president —Gabby Otchere-Darko Mahama is a good soul, friend to me but I didn't like him as my president — Gabb...

3 hours ago

NPP opposed it in 2016 at IPAC; that's why we don't see the need to change it now —NDC defends decision against election date change NPP opposed it in 2016 at IPAC; that's why we don't see the need to change it no...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu. Coup plotters: ACP Agordzo's trial was to 'gag' public officers not to complain ...

4 hours ago

Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo We still love Adwoa Safo – Dome-Kwabenya NPP delegates

4 hours ago

AR: Court injuncts Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primaries A/R: Court injuncts Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primaries

4 hours ago

Blows in Akuapem South NPP over 'mafia tactics' in parliamentary primary Blows in Akuapem South NPP over 'mafia tactics' in parliamentary primary

Just in....
body-container-line