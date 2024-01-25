Bawumia visits Estonia, discusses digitalization with President and Prime Minister

Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to Estonia to discuss opportunities for digital cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Bawumia held bilateral meetings with Estonian President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as well as Estonia's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digitalization.

In remarks posted on social media on Thursday, January 25, Bawumia said the meetings "focused on our respective digital initiatives, and how they are positively impacting our countries."

The 2024 NPP flagbearer noted that Estonia is renowned as one of the most digitally advanced nations while Ghana has also seen success in digitalization as an example for Africa.

Estonian President Karis welcomed Bawumia on social media, saying "Estonia and Ghana both value digitalization as a tool to improve everyday life of our citizens. Lots of potential to cooperate on digitalization & education."

The leaders also discussed pressing international issues like the need to reform the UN Security Council and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine on global markets and inflation.

President Karis called on countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace proposals, dubbed the #PeaceFormula.