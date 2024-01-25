Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo organized Kume Preko to challenge VAT but now piling it on suffering Ghanaians — Arise Ghana

Headlines Akufo-Addo organized Kume Preko to challenge VAT but now piling it on suffering Ghanaians — Arise Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The pressure group Arise Ghana has strongly condemned the Akufo-Addo government's decision to impose a value-added tax (VAT) on domestic electricity consumption.

The group said the action of the NPP government will place additional hardship on Ghanaians grappling with high costs of living.

In a statement seen by this portal, Arise Ghana's co-convener Bernard Mornah described the VAT hike as "cruel and unacceptable" coming at a time when people are facing "unprecedented economic hardships" due to rising inflation, interest rates, and unemployment under the current administration.

"We have learnt with utter disgust, the decision by the callous Akufo- Addo/Bawumia Government, acting through the Minister For Finance to impose VAT on the domestic consumption of electricity, effective January 2024," Mornah said.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo strongly opposed the introduction of VAT through violent protests in the 1990s as leader of the infamous 'Kume Preko' demonstration.

"It is a sad irony that President Akufo-Addo, who was the leader of the bloody Kume Preko Demonstration that vehemently opposed the introduction of VAT, has now turned around to increase and expand the incidence rate of VAT just to finance the creature comfort of his corrupt and wasteful government," Mornah added.

Arise Ghana is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the VAT on electricity, threatening further demonstrations with other pressure groups to force the government's hand.

The group's action comes after the Trades Union Congress revealed its residence and called on government to reduce the tax within 7 days.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong's brother wants to unseat me because I didn't support him when wanted Bantama Chair — Asenso Boakye Ken Agyapong's brother wants to unseat me because I didn't support him when want...

2 hours ago

Your massive turnout has warmed my heart — Mahama after 24-hour Economy Walk in Kumasi ‘Your massive turnout has warmed my heart’ — Mahama after 24-hour Economy Walk i...

2 hours ago

Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah, New Chief of Defence Staff New CDS Major General Oppong-Peprah to hand over CAS position to Major General B...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo organized Kume Preko to challenge VAT but now piling it on suffering Ghanaians — Arise Ghana Akufo-Addo organized Kume Preko to challenge VAT but now piling it on suffering ...

2 hours ago

OSP refers suspected money laundering case against Cecilia Dapaah to EOCO OSP refers suspected money laundering case against Cecilia Dapaah to EOCO

2 hours ago

NPP is grappling with inexperienced General Secretary – Dr. Amoako Baah NPP is grappling with inexperienced General Secretary – Dr. Amoako Baah

2 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin doing the presentation of the beds to the school Afenyo-Markin supports Winneba SHS with 300 dormitory beds

2 hours ago

24-hour economy walk: Your massive turnout has warmed my heart – Mahama thanks people of Ashanti Region 24-hour economy walk: Your massive turnout has warmed my heart – Mahama thanks p...

2 hours ago

Asante regalia to be displayed in Ghana for the first time Asante regalia to be displayed in Ghana for the first time

2 hours ago

NPP primaries: Arrest of queen mother, campaign manager brews tension in Asene Manso Akroso NPP primaries: Arrest of queen mother, campaign manager brews tension in Asene M...

Just in....
body-container-line