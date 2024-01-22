Family and friends government: Mahama’s grandfather didn't have 110 grandchildren but mine had — Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has defended accusations that the Akufo-Addo administration is full of "family and friends."

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM’s Starr Chat show, the President's cousin and private legal practitioner has conceded that relatives hold positions in the current government.

However, he argued this does not make it illegitimate as many are trying to portray.

"I think that it’s legitimate because there are family and friends in the government. And I don’t think it was a new thing because there are people in the NPP who have described John Mahama’s government as family and friends,” he asserted.

According to him, former President Mahama’s past administration didn't have more relatives because “John Mahama’s grandfather didn’t have hundred and ten children but my grandfather had."

He further stated "I never castigated John Mahama’s government as family and friends, tell whoever is saying that to produce the evidence if I was ever heard saying so. I have about three thousand family members and I am going to castigate someone over family and friends? Never."

"If there were people who had no role to play, in your pursuit for power then all of sudden they emerge and then because they had some blood relation you must appoint them that’s different,” he stressed.