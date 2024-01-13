Professor Agyemang’s Triple PhD Achievement Sparks Innovation and Inspiration in Accounting Education at the University of Eswatini

Professor Kwenda Farai

13.01.2024 LISTEN

Senior Lecturer and Head of the Accounting and Finance Department at the University of Eswatini, Professor Kwenda Farai, has disclosed that the remarkable achievement of three unique PhDs by Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang has paved the way for the introduction of an array of innovative accounting programmes at the university. Notably, the focus extends to the public sector accounting, a niche where Professor Agyemang’s expertise shines, bringing a wave of transformative education to the forefront of academic offerings at the university.

“His unmatched achievement aroused the national need for these programmes”, said Professor Farai.

Professor Agyemang, a Ghanaian scholar and Senior Lecturer in the Accounting and Finance Department at the University of Eswatini made history as the first person in the world to attain three unique PhDs in accounting. His pioneering research extends across the domains of Public Sector Accounting, Accounting Information and Auditing, cementing his status as a trailblazer in the field.

According to Professor Farai, Professor Agyemang, has not only made significant contributions to the general knowledge base in accounting but has also actively challenged the prevailing misconception held by some that accounting is solely confined to the realms of debit and credit. He emphasized that Professor Agyemang has expanded the horizons of research within the field, dispelling the notion that there are limited areas to explore. He asserted that Professor Agyemang stands as a trailblazer in the realm of accounting, and expressed optimism that the impactful contributions made by him will serve as a valuable headstart for aspiring scholars in the field of accounting.

Professor Farai mentioned that Professor Agyemang’s remarkable achievement has not only garnered interest from various universities seeking collaborations with the University of Eswatini but has also sparked enthusiasm among individuals looking to pursue further studies in accounting at the institution.

Furthermore, Professor Farai highlighted that the accomplishment of Professor Agyemang serves as both inspiration and a challenge for fellow colleagues at the university, motivating them to strive for similar outstanding accomplishments through hard work and dedication.

Addressing the collaborative efforts and support extended by the Department of Accounting and Finance at the university in fostering Professor Agyemang’s success, Professor Farai emphasized that they played a pivotal role in assisting him in managing his workload while pursuing his PhDs.

“Certainly, Professor Agyemang sailed through due to his unwavering work ethic; he truly embodies the essence of hard work”, he added.