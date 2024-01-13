Election 2024: GJA urges journalists to be mindful of their conducts this year

Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, Vice President, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has emphasised the need for journalists to be mindful of their conducts in this election year reiterating that “The GJA does not, and will not, condone unprofessional conduct.”

She added that “the GJA will not shield or provide cover for deviants of professionalism” hence need for journalists to be extra circumspect in their reportage on the elections to promote peace.

She said, “let us ensure balanced reportage and also address issues critically for a peaceful poll and desist from doing things that may cause confusion and violence” emphasisng that “We should not give our platforms to political extremists to foment trouble.”

Mrs Asante Agyei was speaking at a training workshop for journalists in Tamale on Friday on the theme: “Promoting Peaceful Journalistic Media Platforms Ahead of Elections 2024”.

The day's training workshop was organised by the GJA as part of its Journalists for Peaceful Discourse project, which is supported by the United States Embassy, Ghana.

Participants were drawn from the five regions in the north, and representatives of some political parties including NPP, NDC, CPP, PNC, PPP from the Northern Region.

The 10-month projects, seeks to train journalists across the country to promote violent free and credible elections in 2024 through well-informed, fact-based and non-partisan election reporting.

Mrs Asante Agyei said the only way the country could have a credible, free, and fair election was through the practice of professional journalism adding “As journalists, we must be circumspect in the questions we ask and the information we put out there, lest it fuels violence and destroy the beautiful democracy.”

She was hopeful that the training would equip participants to uphold the tenets of press freedom and freedom of expression while promoting professionalism and ensuring that the country's democracy was once again safeguarded and secure even beyond the 2024 general election.

Bishop Professor Albert Luguterah, Council Member, Northern Regional Peace Council, who spoke on “Protecting peace in Ghana, the stakes, and the role of the media”, urged journalists to engage in deliberate selective reporting and use of editorial discretion to advance and maintain peace in the country.

He also urged the media to educate the population on tolerance, embracing diversity and encouraging peaceful resolution of differences in preventing conflicts.

Mr Albert Yelyang, National Network Coordinator, West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP – Ghana), who spoke on “What is/and how must journalists respond to the security situations”, advised journalists to be mindful of their choice of words so as not to be accused of inciting the public and or pitching populations and or groups against one another.

He urged editors to thoroughly cross check information before publication advising journalists to build their capacities on issues to be well informed and grounded in such issues to enhance their reportage.

Mr Nelson Adanuti, Editor at Diamond FM and Vice Chairman, GJA, Northern Region, who spoke on “Fact checking to counter misinformation/disinformation and mal-information in elections coverage”, urged media practitioners not to be conveyor belts but rather fact-check claims to better inform the public.

He emphasised that “Inasmuch as breaking the story is the ultimate goal, we should be mindful of getting it right.”

Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Chairman, GJA, Northern Region, urged media practitioners to be fair and firm in covering the elections.

Representatives of the political parties gave assurance of their commitment to ensuring violent-free elections.

