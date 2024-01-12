Consider me as Deputy National Security Co-ordinator; I can protect you from embarrassment — Ablakwa ridicule's Akufo-Addo

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has sarcastically offered to be appointed as Deputy National Security Coordinator by President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, it will help protect President Akufo-Addo from “monumental embarrassment.”

The lawmaker implied he would prevent officials facing corruption allegations from absconding while being investigated, as that would damage the government's image.

In a post via X on Friday, January 12, Mr Ablakwa said "I see the President can’t make up his mind on who to appoint as Deputy National Security Coordinator. Can he consider me for the job — at the very least, he can be assured that I won’t allow any of his appointees under high-profile corruption investigations to travel out of the country and cause monumental embarrassment to the government."

The outspoken NDC MP and government critic was reacting to a communique from the Presidency withdrawing an earlier appointment of Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson (Esq) as Deputy National Security Coordinator.

The communique, signed by Chief of Staff Hon. Frema Osei Opare said "Upon further consultation and in view of impending reforms within the National Security Establishment, the President has decided to withdraw your said appointment."