2024 Election: We won’t go to the Supreme Court again because we know we won’t get justice – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not head to the Supreme Court if he loses the Presidential Election in the 2024 General Election.

According to him, this decision has been taken knowing that the party will not get justice from the Supreme Court.

To ensure there will be no need to take court action after the 2024 General Election, John Dramani Mahama says the party will police all polling stations and coalition centres across the country.

He said the party will follow the results step-by-step until the final result is declared by the Electoral Commission.

“I’m not going to the Supreme Court because I know I’m not going to lose, maybe that person will be going to the Supreme Court. The election is going to be decided at the polling station and the coalition centre and that’s where the NDC is going to be.

“We won’t go to the Supreme Court again because we know we won’t get justice. We are going to police this election and it is going to be the best policed election in the history of Ghana and we are going to follow the results every step of the way until the final result is declared,” John Dramani Mahama said.

He was speaking to a gathering at Dzodze in the Volta Region as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
