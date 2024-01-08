Abesim gets new queen mother

A-46-year-old woman was on Monday enstooled as the new queen mother of Abesim and Kyidomhemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Area of the Bono Region, under the stool name Nana Biyaa Konama II.

Known in private life as Mrs Evon Konama Damoah Ayisi, the Manager of the Accra-based Agricultural Materials Limited, the new Kyidomhemaa (queen in charge of crowd) Nana Konama II, occupied the stool, left vacant by her late grandmother, Nana Yaa Pomaa.

The late Nana Pomaa who ascended the Abesim queen’s stool in 1978 reigned for 43 years and died in 2021, after a short illness. She was 66 years old.

Royal gates and the kingmakers of Abesim selected, and Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief and Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben, the Paramount Queen mother of the Dormaa Traditional Area approved the candidacy of the new queen mother.

The Abesim township was greeted with joy and ecstasy as they carried the new queen mother on their shoulders and held a procession through the principal street of the town amidst dancing and chanting.

Though the town was calm and peaceful, there were some few police personnel to maintain law and order.

Earlier, Barima Minta Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa and Benkumhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, represented Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Dr Badu II and took Nana Konama II through customs and tradition to seal her enstoolment.

Barima Afari II entreated the new queen mother to help tackle the rising teenage pregnancy and school dropout among girls in the area and also advised the people to support her.

He reminded the chiefs and people of the area that the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II had prioritised sanitation and hygiene and entreated them to keep their surroundings clean.

Barima Kumi Acheaw III, the Chief of Abesim and Kyidomhene (chief in-charge of crowd) of the Dormaa Traditional Area expressed appreciation to the Traditional Council and the entire Dormaa people for the successful enstoolment of the new queen mother.

As the embodiment of the people, the Abesim chief promised to mobilize the people to push the holistic development of not only the Abesim Township alone, but the traditional area by extension.

On her part, Nana Konama II also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the chiefs and people of the Dormaa Traditional, and promised to strengthen the unity among the people for the purposes of development. Caption : Picture shows Nana Konama II