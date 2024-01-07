Irate youth clash with herders, kills cattle; set houses ablaze at KpareKpare

Some nomadic herders, who fled Adaklu in the Volta Region to KpareKpare, a farming community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have been chased out.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Samuel Winful, and his officers, who were returning to Accra from a mission in the Oti Region, intervened to calm the tension and further destruction of property.

Reinforced assistance was sought from the Municipal capital, to escort the migrants to the Police Divisional Headquarters to avoid escalation of the attacks.

Apart from chasing out the migrants in the community, herders, who lived in the KpareKpare Electoral Area for many years also had their share of the attacks for attempting to offer an abode for their compatriots by burning houses on Friday.

Many of their cattle have also fled to safer places under nobody’s control, while some natives, who had their cattle with these herders in the area counting their losses, following the attacks.

Sources revealed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the burning of houses, killing of cattle, the destruction of valuable items and stolen properties perpetrated by the irate youth was a reaction to the migrants with their properties loaded in KIA trucks moving towards the on-reserve forest.

Mr Abdul Rahman Hallow, Deputy National Youth leader of Tabitha Pulaaku International, an NGO, on behalf of the Fulanis expressed concern that they had constantly been attacked as they went about their normal duties in the area, endangering their lives.

He called on the government and security agencies to come to their aid citing the rising spate of attacks on their members in the Municipality as discriminatory and dangerous.

He told the GNA that the law protected everybody, hence, there was the need for the government and law enforcement agencies to protect them because they were suffering.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Mohammed Tanko, Divisional Police Command, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and some Police officers visited the scene of the incident and saw dead cattle and burnt houses.

