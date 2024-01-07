Modern Ghana logo
Mahama takes 'Building the Ghana we want together' tour to Volta region 

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to visit the Volta region from Thursday, January 11 to Friday, January 12, 2024.

The tour themed:”Building the Ghana we want together,” would enable the Flagbearer to interact with communities, stakeholders, traditional leaders and the citizenry.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the tour would begin with an ‘entry meeting with NDC stakeholders’ at Sogakope.

Mr Mahama would also hold community engagements at Tegbi and Aflao while commissioning the Ketu North Party office and addressing a mammoth rally.

He would also pay a courtesy call on the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho to begin day two of activities and later address a townhall meeting at the Ho Technical University.

Mr Mahama would round up his tour at the St Francis College of Education, Hohoe with a campus connect which would see students, teacher Unions and stakeholders in education in attendance.

GNA

