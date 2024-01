Eagle FM Cape Coast Entertainment Radio Host Sammy Levelz has won the entertainment radio host of the year at the just-ended Central Media Awards.

The sixth edition of the Central Media Awards happened on the 7th day of January 2024 at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast.

During the acceptance speech by Sammy Levelz, he urged his colleagues to support creative talents in the region.

The event featured prominent figures like Captain Smart and King Pee Central Region Musiga Chairperson.