2024 election: Our differences must not divide us, it should rather unite us – Speaker Bagbin

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has called for the country to unite ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, the Speaker described 2024 as a critical year, insisting that it is important for the country to deepen its practice of multiparty democracy.

Speaker Bagbin said Ghanaians must not allow their differences to divide them but rather serve as something that unites the people heading into an election year.

“2024 is a critical year, it is an election year, my prayer is we should try to deepen our understanding and practice of multiparty democracy. The differences should not divide us, they should rather unite us,” said the Speaker of Parliament.

Alban Bagbin in his message called on politicians, the media, Civil Society Organisations, traditional leaders, and all stakeholders to work together to protect the desirable democracy of the country.

“We have, as a nation, been able to stay the course, 30 continuous uninterrupted democratic rule because of the partnership between not just the political parties alone but the media, CSOs, and our traditional leaders.

“I think it is important we continue this partnership, strengthening it and in fact, making sure that every organ of the state, private sector, and CSO is strengthened,” Speaker Alban Bagbin added.