Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival

Security has been beefed up in and around the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region for the annual Samanpiid festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Kusaug traditional area.

Hundreds of soldiers, police and other security agencies are at various vantage points to make sure the Samanpiid Festival is celebrated in peace.

The Samanpiid Festival is an annual festival celebrated by the Kusasis in the Kusaug Traditional Area. The festival is used to thank God for a bumper harvest during the farming season. The festival was first celebrated in 1987.

The meaning of Samanpiid is 'sweeping your compound' not only physically but also to signify the sweeping away of illiteracy, diseases, ignorance, conflicts, hunger, poverty and indiscipline.

The Chieftaincy Minister is set to grace this year's Samanpiid Festival including other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, there were sporadic gunshots in town last night.