Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
28.12.2023 Regional News

Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival

Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival
28.12.2023 LISTEN

Security has been beefed up in and around the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region for the annual Samanpiid festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Kusaug traditional area.

Hundreds of soldiers, police and other security agencies are at various vantage points to make sure the Samanpiid Festival is celebrated in peace.

The Samanpiid Festival is an annual festival celebrated by the Kusasis in the Kusaug Traditional Area. The festival is used to thank God for a bumper harvest during the farming season. The festival was first celebrated in 1987.

The meaning of Samanpiid is 'sweeping your compound' not only physically but also to signify the sweeping away of illiteracy, diseases, ignorance, conflicts, hunger, poverty and indiscipline.

The Chieftaincy Minister is set to grace this year's Samanpiid Festival including other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, there were sporadic gunshots in town last night.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP race: Amewu goes unopposed NPP race: Amewu goes unopposed  

1 hour ago

Two Jubilee House national security operatives, two police officers, soldier, businessman, another granted bail in robbery case Two Jubilee House national security operatives, two police officers, soldier, bu...

2 hours ago

Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival

2 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Galamsey fight unsuccessful because illegal miners have become politicians — Abl...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Poll shows high rates of voter apathy in Ashanti region, other NPP strongholds 2024 elections: Poll shows high rates of voter apathy in Ashanti region, other N...

2 hours ago

It took nine days for the blaze in Conakry to be fully extinguished after a blast rocked the state oil company's main depot. By STRINGER AFP Guinea's economy struggles after fuel depot fire

2 hours ago

Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth

2 hours ago

Late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy Final funeral rites for late Apostle Dr. Ntumy set for February 17

2 hours ago

Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaas attempt should tell the leaders to support the youth — NDC youth wing Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa’s attempt should tell the leaders to support the you...

3 hours ago

Daniel McKorley, CEO of the McDan Group of Companies I got my first $1 million at 28 but lost everything at age 32 due to inexperienc...

Just in....
body-container-line