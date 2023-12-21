'Brilliant' — Netizens react as Achimota rasta student shares impressive SAT score after 8As in WASSCE

Tyrone Marhguy, the Achimota School Rastafarian student who was at the centre of controversy in 2021 over his admission due to his dreadlocks hairstyle, has received praises from Ghanaians on social media after sharing his excellent score in the American college entrance exams popularly known as SAT report.

Sharing the results on his social media on Wednesday, December 20, Marhguy thanked everyone for their support, stating "SHS 2 life humbled me the most, #WASSCE+#NSMQ+#SAT. Took the SAT last Dec. Here was the outcome... 99th percentile globally (1500)".

The score report showed Marhguy obtained a total SAT score of 1500 out of 1600, placing him in the 99th percentile globally.

He scored 730 out of 800 in Evidence-Based Reading and Writing and 770 out of 800 in Math.

This impressive score comes after Marhguy obtained straight As in all eight subjects he wrote in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Many congratulated him for proving his detractors wrong with his excellence in academics.

About SAT:

The SAT is a standardized test that has been widely used for college admissions in the United States since 1926.

Though it has changed names several times over its history from the Scholastic Aptitude Test to the Scholastic Assessment Test and others, and is currently owned and published by the College Board, a private nonprofit, with administration handled by the Educational Testing Service.

Originally designed not to align with high school curriculums but to assess students' general readiness for college, the SAT underwent a redesign in 2016 to better reflect the Common Core standards adopted by many states and Washington D.C., with the goal of more closely matching what students learn in high school.

College Board president David Coleman wanted the test to represent modern curricular alignment following the widespread adoption of Common Core.