Lithium deal: Mining is technical but technicalities cannot transcend common sense – Prof. Gyampo

General News Prof. Ransford Gyampo
Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo has reiterated his opposition to the deal government has signed with Barari DV Ghana for the mining of the country’s lithium.

In the latest post on Facebook, he argued that while mining is indeed technical, its technicalities cannot transcend commence sense.

He insists that government must do the right thing to ensure Ghanaians benefit more from the lithium that will be mined in the country.

“Gold, Silver, Diamond, Bauxite and Lithium, we have. These are huge sources of funds to us, yet we have bankrupted our economy and been to the IMF 17 times! Mining is technical but technicalities cannot transcend common sense,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, has been granted a fifteen (15) year Mining Lease to start the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Since the deal became public, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and several others including Civil Society Organisations have kicked against it, arguing that it is not in the country's best interest.

Meanwhile, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor has said the contract's unique aspect is that it includes a 10% royalty rate and a substantial 19% state participation, aiming to secure greater value for the nation.

He said the government’s ambition is to increase it to a minimum of thirty percent (30%) of Ghanaian participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange for shares to be made available to Ghanaians and Ghanaian entities.

