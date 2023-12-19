Meet Ghanaian professor who made history as the first person in the world to attain three unique PhDs in Accounting

A distinguished Ghanaian scholar and Senior Lecturer in the Accounting and Finance Department at the University of Eswatini, Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang has attained a historic milestone by becoming the first person in the world to hold three distinct PhDs in Accounting.

His groundbreaking research spans the realms of Public Sector Accounting, Accounting Information and Auditing, solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the field.

Professor Agyemang’s unparalleled dedication to advancing knowledge and expertise sets a remarkable standard for academic excellence, placing the University of Eswatini at the forefront of global accounting scholarship.

“I was inspired to embark on this academic journey due to my enduring fascination with numbers and their ability to unveil profound insights about businesses and organizations. My desire was to delve extensively into the realm of accounting, aiming to acquire a comprehensive understanding of every facet within this field”, said Professor Agyemang.

The three distinct PhDs of Professor Agyemang are PhD in Accounting Sciences (Auditing) from the University of South Africa, PhD in Accounting (Accounting Information) from the Al-Madinah International University in Malaysia and PhD in Accounting (Public Sector Accounting) from Universidad Central de Nicaragua in Nicaragua.

He also holds a Master of Philosophy in Accounting Sciences from the University of South Africa, a Master of Commerce from Sikkim Manipal University in India, and a Master of Financial Management from Amity University Uttar Pradesh in India. Moreover, he has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the Christian Service University and a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Sunyani Technical University in Ghana.

His academic journey also includes a Diploma in Education from the University of Education-Winneba in Ghana and professional certifications like the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Chartered Accountants (CA), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA), all of which he said him inspired to pursue the three PhDs.

Much like any significant endeavour, Professor Agyemang's academic journey encountered its fair share of challenges. According to him, he faced financial challenges early on. However, he preserved, even becoming a hawker selling sandals to support his education. He said his relentless determination earned him the nickname “Africa”. Despite the challenges, he consistently maintained a can-do spirit, ultimately reaching his current position.

He strongly believed that his personal journey served as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of hard work, unwavering dedication, and genuine passion in attaining academic milestones. In imparting valuable insights to aspiring students aiming to venture into the accounting profession or pursue advanced degrees, he emphasized the dynamic nature of the accounting field, marked by constant evolution, and admonished them to recognize that maintaining a competitive edge and staying abreast of the latest trends and industry developments are indispensable components for success in this dynamic and ever-evolving realm.

“Engage in continuous learning by reading relevant books, following accounting blogs, and participating in seminars or webinars to stay well-informed about the evolving landscape of accounting”, Professor Agyemang added.