Christmas: ‘Don't abandon Jesus Christ for ungodly enjoyment’ — Pastor caution Christians

Christians have been urged not to get carried away by the fun and enjoyment of the Christmas season to neglect the true meaning of the celebration.

Preaching at the Crystal Grace Chapel International in Sarpeiman, Accra on Sunday, December 17, Pastor Martin Kofi Tete warned congregants that while enjoyment is part of the Christmas celebration, it should not cause them to abandon the principles of their faith.

"Enjoyment is good but too much can make you abandon Jesus. Without the word of God, you can never make it," Pastor Tete said in his sermon themed "Don't Leave Jesus Behind."

He drew examples from the Bible, Luke 2:41-47—story of Jesus at the temple as a 12-year-old boy to emphasize the need for parents to inculcate strong Christian values in their children from a young age.

"Parents must make it a point to show their children the way to God. They should send them to church always. Teach the child how to behave," the pastor advised.

Pastor Tete further cautioned against taking one's faith for granted during periods of prosperity.

“Some people ignore God when things are going on well for them. Stop giving excuses to abandon God," he said.

Pastor Tete assured congregants that "it's never too late to return to God" and urged them to prioritize their relationship with Jesus Christ beyond the festivities of Christmas and into the New Year.

Meanwhile, the Crystal Grace Chapel International invites all and sundry to join them in their final 3-day fasting and prayers program for 2023 dubbed “Grace to Finish” slated from Wednesday, December 20 to Friday, December 22.