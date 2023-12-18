Modern Ghana logo
Spend wisely this Yuletide - Clergyman advice youth

The Reverend Abraham Kotei, Head Pastor, the Divine Healer's Church, Latebiorkorshie Assembly, has advised Ghanaians to spend wisely during Christmas.

He noted that Christmas was characterised by the buying of adornments, food, drinks, and new dresses and cautioned the populace to be measured in spending on those.

“As for the weddings and the funerals, they will come, but it is up to you to manage the cost spent on new dresses, new bracelets and the others,” he said.

Rev Kotei said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on how Ghanaians should manage their finances during the yuletide amid the economic hardship.

He asked parents to engage children on the economic issues facing the country and manage their expectations.

Rev Kotei advised people against, “buying extra clothes, shoes, bags”, urging them to use what they already had.

“No one is interested in what you are wearing, so who are you spending so much to please? He asked.

“Years ago, some of you said foods that have seen the next day, you will not eat, but in this economic crisis, nothing is useless.”

He also asked Ghanaians to manage the use of electricity and water wisely to avoid huge electricity bills during and after the festivities.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

GNA

