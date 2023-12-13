Modern Ghana logo
Lithium deal: For the sake of accountability engage Ghanaians – Sheikh Aremeyaw to gov’t

Headlines Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

The spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has admonished government to consider the views of the Ghanaian people when negotiating with companies for the exploration and mining of the country’s natural resources.

This comes in the wake of the conversation about the deal government has signed with Barari DV Ghana Limited for the mining of the country’s lithium.

Speaking at a meeting with the Christian Council, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu urged government to consider the views of Ghanaians when negotiating such deals for the sake of accountability.

“The mineral resources of our country do not belong to us alone but belong to children unborn. Once the mineral resources of our country are supposed to be kept in trust, those who manage do not own it, they are accountable to the largest sector of the society.

“For them to engage in such a contract there must be an engagement where the people are satisfied,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said at the meeting held on Tuesday, December 12.

Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, has been granted a fifteen (15) year Mining Lease to start the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

At a press conference last week, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor said the unique aspect of the contract is the fact that it includes a 10% royalty rate and a substantial 19% state participation, aiming to secure greater value for the nation.

He said government’s ambition is to scale it up to a minimum of thirty percent (30%) Ghanaian participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange for shares to be made available to Ghanaians and Ghanaian entities.

However, many Ghanaians including people in academic, civil societies, as well as politics have kicked against the deal, arguing that it’s not in the interest of the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

