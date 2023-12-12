Modern Ghana logo
Accurate information dissemination, key to national development — Acting Chief Information Officer

By Patience Anaadem, ISD|| contributor
The Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), Mr David Owusu Amoah, has emphasised the importance of fact-based information dissemination to national development.

He explained that a strong communication in governance helps develop public trust and as trust increases, citizens recognise that their concerns matter through the feedback that efficient communication offers.

Mr Amoah stated this during the 2023 End-of-Year Review Meeting for State Public Relations Officers (PROs) designated by ISD to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He pointed out that the Department has been restructured to efficiently communicate government information to the public while making it more relevant and responsive to the modern media landscape.

He stated, “In the midst of fast-changing trends of communications and the new media, people have questioned the importance of ISD. The only way to survive and stay relevant is to transform in the presence of current communication trends, that is by adding value to our communications, thus, Value Added Communications (VAC).”

Mr Amoah explained that the ISD transformation programme is geared at a comprehensive re-tooling and the revamping of the professional competence of ISD staff for an efficient delivery of government communication.

“The transformation will also re-position ISD for effective implementation of the RTI mandate, undertake comprehensive re-tooling and refurbish all ISD offices, revive production and screening of government documentaries, restore the archival function to preserve national heritage for posterity and revamp the Research Unit to produce timely, accurate and true feedback on key government policies,” he added.

He further noted that the Department has immense potential for growth if it could harness emerging communication technology and leverage its footprints across the country to re-invent itself as a dominant and active player in the media landscape in Ghana.

