Lithium deal: No serious CEO of an SOE appointed on merit would go on TV, radio to defend this robbery – Prof. Gyampo

Headlines Prof. Ransford Gyampo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Prof. Ransford Gyampo
Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo has hit out at Chief Executive Officers of government agencies and State-Owned Enterprises who are defending the country’s lithium deal with Barari DV Ghana Limited.

The company, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, has been granted a fifteen (15) year Mining Lease to start the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The Lithium deal gives Ghana about 13 percent of the Lithium proceeds and 87 percent to the foreign-owned company.

Amid various opposition to the deal, several government officials including CEOs of State-Owned Enterprises have been defending the deal in TV and Radio interviews, insisting that it is the best deal for Ghana.

For Prof. Gyampo, the deal is very bad.
In a post on Facebook, he insisted that no serious CEO of an SOE who was appointed on merit would defend the lithium deal which he describes as a robbery of the Ghanaian people.

“No serious CEO of an SOE who was appointed on merit would find the time to go sit on TV and radio to defend robbery of Lithium. If your appointment wasn’t based on merit, you would have the time to go defend nonsense on TV stations,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in his post.

Meanwhile, the senior political science lecturer has admonished Ghanaians, especially the people in Mfantseman to rise and oppose the Lithium deal signed with Barari DV Ghana Limited.

