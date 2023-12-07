Modern Ghana logo
Dismissed Jasikan judge drags Judicial Service, Chief Justice to court

The Jasikan Circuit Court judge who was dismissed for alleged misconduct, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, has filed a case against the Judicial Service following his dismissal by the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

He had previously described the allegations against him as a figment of the petitioner’s illusioned imagination.

He is praying the court to declare his removal from office as ‘unlawful.’

The reliefs he’s seeking include: “A declaration that the removal of the Applicant from office as a Circuit Court judge as contained in the letter signed by the 2nd Respondent dated I3th November 2023 is unlawful.”

“A declaration that both the Disciplinary Committee and the Judicial Council acted ultra vires when they made a finding of malicious prosecution against the Applicant, and a declaration that the said findings of the two bodies are patent error of law on the face of record and same liable to be quashed by the supervisory powers of this Court.”

Background
One Singari Diana Sadia petitioned the Chief Justice on January 16, accusing the judge of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

The petition was then transferred to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service, which investigated and recommended that the misbehaviour of the judge merited dismissal.

A letter from the Chief Justice, therefore, directed the judge to hand over all official properties in his possession, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.

