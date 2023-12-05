Chief Justice dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court Judge over indiscipline, abuse of power

Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

05.12.2023

A Circuit Court Judge at Jasikan, Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu has been removed from office for misconducting himself.

The removal of the judge follows a petition filed against him by Singari Diana Sadia on January 16.

In the petition, the petitioner accused Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

In line with the Disciplinary Procedures of the Judicial Service, the accused judge was invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, which had been mandated to investigate the allegations.

The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that the Judge misconducted himself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that he was involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before him.

The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against the Judge as he was found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification.

The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that the judge should be dismissed.

The report of the Disciplinary Committee was subsequently submitted to the Judicial Council, and at its 279th, meeting held on October 25.

In accordance with article 151 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, all members of the Judicial Council present at the said meeting, resolved that the Judge should be removed from office for Stated Misbehaviour.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo in a letter to Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu has duly informed him of his dismissal.

“You are therefore removed from Office as a Circuit Court Judge, with immediate effect. You are directed to hand over all official properties in your possession, including your official vehicle, Dockets, and Record Books to the Judicial Secretary forthwith,” parts of the letter to Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu communicating his dismissal said.