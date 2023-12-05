Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
05.12.2023 Headlines

Chief Justice dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court Judge over indiscipline, abuse of power

Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey TorkornooChief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo
05.12.2023 LISTEN

A Circuit Court Judge at Jasikan, Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu has been removed from office for misconducting himself.

The removal of the judge follows a petition filed against him by Singari Diana Sadia on January 16.

In the petition, the petitioner accused Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

In line with the Disciplinary Procedures of the Judicial Service, the accused judge was invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, which had been mandated to investigate the allegations.

The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that the Judge misconducted himself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that he was involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before him.

The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against the Judge as he was found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification.

The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that the judge should be dismissed.

The report of the Disciplinary Committee was subsequently submitted to the Judicial Council, and at its 279th, meeting held on October 25.

In accordance with article 151 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, all members of the Judicial Council present at the said meeting, resolved that the Judge should be removed from office for Stated Misbehaviour.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo in a letter to Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu has duly informed him of his dismissal.

“You are therefore removed from Office as a Circuit Court Judge, with immediate effect. You are directed to hand over all official properties in your possession, including your official vehicle, Dockets, and Record Books to the Judicial Secretary forthwith,” parts of the letter to Mr. Alfred Kwabena Asiedu communicating his dismissal said.

125202343942-typbsferqm-1f287a4a-5b96-41b9-8f74-36963a9412b7

125202343944-osjvm0y442-f3c1a087-c8ec-43be-b744-7fd51fb3f0cd

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Attorney General seeks more jail term for Aisha Huang; vows to appeal judgement Attorney General seeks more jail term for Aisha Huang; vows to appeal judgement

2 hours ago

GHS10m defamation: National Security Minister lacks capacity to sue – Barker-Vormawor GHS10m defamation: National Security Minister lacks capacity to sue – Barker-Vor...

2 hours ago

The sooner you honour obligations to IPPs, the better for all of us – Kofi Buah The sooner you honour obligations to IPPs, the better for all of us – Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

National Cathedral could make Ghana New Jerusalem – Ken Ofori-Atta National Cathedral could make Ghana New Jerusalem – Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

National Cathedral can be Ghana's tourism 'gold mine' — Ken Ofori-Atta National Cathedral can be Ghana's tourism 'gold mine' — Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Effutu: Protestors clash with police at Effutu Effutu: Protestors clash with police at Effutu

2 hours ago

Traders at Kumasi Central Market stranded after private developer seizes area Traders at Kumasi Central Market stranded after private developer seizes area

2 hours ago

Winneba protest: Ten arrested for pelting stones at police officers Winneba protest: Ten arrested for pelting stones at police officers

2 hours ago

Winneba Ramsar site has not been sold – Afenyo-Markin Winneba Ramsar site has not been sold – Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to witchcraft, death penalty bills deliberate attempt to frustrate parliament's law-making mandate – Sosu Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to witchcraft, death penalty bills deliberate att...

Just in....
body-container-line